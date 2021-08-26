'I am curious of abused women in rural areas whose stories will never be heard'





Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa (GBV Monitor SA) is a non-profit dedicated to eradicating gender-based violence in South Africa.

Through the organisation's research objective - GBV case tracer and tracker monitoring, and educational philosophy, which is said to benefit all sectors of society in South Africa - their campaign is aimed at women, children, LGBTQIA people, and men who have been victims and/or survivors of abuse to combat patriarchal ideology and institutional inertia on GBV cases in order to instill awareness.

Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa founder and executive director Omogolo Taunyane has more.

It's groundbreaking in that it's the first online platform dedicated to reporting on gender-based assault cases, and it's not just reporting; we've also established a tracker that really provides us a lot more ground detail on what your experience is with the criminal court system would be. Omogolo Taunyane, Founder and executive director - Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa

What the media has done is bring these cases of those we have lost due to gender-based violence to the forefront for everyone to become aware of this growing crisis in the country, but what I am interested in is what is happening to women who live in those far-flung rural areas whose stories will never be heard or for whom getting to the police station is a costly process Omogolo Taunyane, Founder and executive director - Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa

This is where we come in, and the NPA has been a fantastic resource in helping us discover these cases. We pick up whatever incidence was in our tracker because we really want to know what's going on in rural areas, where the missed opportunities are, and how we can make it easier to say we have more equality and adjustability and make that accessible to more individuals in those places. Omogolo Taunyane, Founder and executive director - Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...