''Stakeholders have been trying to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital mess for years'





Students at the University of Witwatersrand have been complaining about their learning and working at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, describing it as "inhumane" circumstances, with the continual odor of gas in the lab, equipment that is worn out and deteriorated, sewage leaks from the ceiling, chair and table shortages, crowding owing to a lack of space, and no ventilation or emergency exit are among the complaints.

Last week, the university's dentistry students organised a virtual protest called "Save Wits Dental," calling on the university to address concerns that students are working and learning in unsafe conditions, as well as an alleged threat of the university closing the dental school.

Witwatersrand University professor of vaccinology Dr. Shabir Madhi says this issue has been on the table for some while now and they have been trying by all means to fix it.

Because the movement was supposed to be temporary, this issue has been lingering for 20 years. The Gauteng Health Department, in collaboration with Wits University, was supposed to seek alternate options, but for a variety of reasons, this did not happen. Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University

The students' concerns are justifiable, but we must emphasise that it is not just about the students, but also about the personnel and patients that utilise the facilities. Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University

In terms of responsibility, the CEO of that facility takes responsibility, and if something goes wrong, unfortunately, the fact is that the management takes responsibility and the institution has an immediate responsibility to the students. Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University

The issue was definitely reported to my faculty before my arrival and the students brought it to my attention two weeks ago. They wrote a memorandum of their issues. Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University

There is a CEO and head of the school who have been in that position for five years and he and other stakeholders have been trying to address the issue, not with much success. Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University

