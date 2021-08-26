''Stakeholders have been trying to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital mess for years'
Students at the University of Witwatersrand have been complaining about their learning and working at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, describing it as "inhumane" circumstances, with the continual odor of gas in the lab, equipment that is worn out and deteriorated, sewage leaks from the ceiling, chair and table shortages, crowding owing to a lack of space, and no ventilation or emergency exit are among the complaints.
Last week, the university's dentistry students organised a virtual protest called "Save Wits Dental," calling on the university to address concerns that students are working and learning in unsafe conditions, as well as an alleged threat of the university closing the dental school.
Witwatersrand University professor of vaccinology Dr. Shabir Madhi says this issue has been on the table for some while now and they have been trying by all means to fix it.
Because the movement was supposed to be temporary, this issue has been lingering for 20 years. The Gauteng Health Department, in collaboration with Wits University, was supposed to seek alternate options, but for a variety of reasons, this did not happen.Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University
The students' concerns are justifiable, but we must emphasise that it is not just about the students, but also about the personnel and patients that utilise the facilities.Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University
In terms of responsibility, the CEO of that facility takes responsibility, and if something goes wrong, unfortunately, the fact is that the management takes responsibility and the institution has an immediate responsibility to the students.Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University
RELATED: 'It will be 99 years before we see gender equity where women are paid equally'
The issue was definitely reported to my faculty before my arrival and the students brought it to my attention two weeks ago. They wrote a memorandum of their issues.Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University
There is a CEO and head of the school who have been in that position for five years and he and other stakeholders have been trying to address the issue, not with much success.Dr. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Witwatersrand University
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.Read More
Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.Read More
7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder
She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.Read More
OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More