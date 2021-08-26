People have lost faith in the IEC and have gained trust in the media - Survey
The findings of the most recent Afrobarometer survey, conducted soon before the July riots, demonstrate that South Africans' faith in a range of institutions is at an all-time low since Afrobarometer began measuring it in 2006. Following the riots, public trust in elected officials, which is already low, would have plummeted even further.
Two-thirds of respondents would be ready to forego elections if a non-elected government could deliver enhanced security and better services, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC's) proposal to the Constitutional Court to postpone local government elections.
South African Reconciliation Barometer project leader Mikhail Moosa went on to explain why young people are less likely to vote and why citizens' trust in the president is declining.
What we found is people have little trust in elected institutions and representatives at both the national and provincial levels.Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
Since 2006, we've been surveying South Africans on how much they trust the president, and we've discovered that from 2006 to 2011, the vast majority of people indicated they trusted the president, which was during former president Thabo Mbeki's time and former president Jacob Zuma's first term in office.Mikhail Moosa, Project leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
We discovered that in 2015, a record number of individuals said they don't trust the president, implying that something fundamentally changed between former President Zuma's first and second terms, and that very few people have since regained their faith in the administration.Mikhail Moosa, Project leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
I think the public image of the presidency and executives has been diminished so much over the last decade.Mikhail Moosa, Project leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
People have lost faith in the IEC and have gained trust in the media, according to Moosa.
What we observed in the most recent round is that 30% have no trust in the IEC and 27% have only a little trust in it, so these are unfavorable views of the electoral commission and, of course, a serious indicator for our democracy.Mikhail Moosa, Project leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
An increasing number of people are becoming less willing to vote, particularly young people, who say they are not registering to vote because they do not believe voting is worthwhile.Mikhail Moosa, Project leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
The most dramatic fall clearly in the last decade is trust in the ruling party. In 2011, when we posed this question, 60% indicated they had some trust in the ANC, whereas only 27% said they had absolute trust in the ANC in May and June 2021.Mikhail Moosa, Project leader - South African Reconciliation Barometer
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103992402_flags-of-the-world-with-silky-satin-texture-digitally-created-.html?vti=nyj1ut2fs1a8m7zvo5-1-48
