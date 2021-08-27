COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths





South Africa has recorded 12,771 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,734,973.

Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 3,610 new active cases followed by the Western Cape with 3,038 cases.

357 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 80,826 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,485,108 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 11,648,851 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.