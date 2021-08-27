OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system





Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is set to make an announcement on the deadlines for the driver's license renewal.

The deadline for the renewal is 31 August but many motorists have been complaining about the lack of slots on the eNatis system and corruption at the licensing centres.

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling on Mbalula to extend the deadline for expired drivers licenses or risk thousands of motorists driving without valid cards.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Long before the pandemic came, it has been difficult to renew your driver's license. I think they jumped on to the frustrations of the pandemic as many government departments are blaming that for their inefficiencies. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

They still haven't got to the underlying conditions which are a defunct and very flawed online booking system as well as the services that are rendered at these testing centres. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Duvenage says the system of renewing licenses is money related.

In many countries around the world, you only need to renew your driver's license every ten years unless you lose your license for medical reasons or bad driving. There is a cost involved the RTMC gets money out of every renewal. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

There is no need to renew every five years. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Listen to the full interview below: