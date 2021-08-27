WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou has gone viral for his performance at the Paralympic Games.
Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou was 10 yrs old when he lost his arms in a train accident. Now 48, he’s competing in his 2nd Paralympic Games. He tosses ball up with his foot & hits the ball with paddle secured in his mouth with astonishing precision.pic.twitter.com/hUlaYOTkNz— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 27, 2021
