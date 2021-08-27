WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills





Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou has gone viral for his performance at the Paralympic Games.

Watch the video below:

Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou was 10 yrs old when he lost his arms in a train accident. Now 48, he’s competing in his 2nd Paralympic Games. He tosses ball up with his foot & hits the ball with paddle secured in his mouth with astonishing precision.pic.twitter.com/hUlaYOTkNz — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 27, 2021

