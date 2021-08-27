We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
The African National Congress (ANC) has asked the Electoral Court to reopen the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) candidate nominations procedure.
On Thursday afternoon, African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte held a press conference to discuss the party's plans to petition the Electoral Court for an order to reopen registration for local government candidates as well as alternative measures for the contested October elections, including the exclusion of thirty ward candidates whose names did not appear on the IEC's voter registrar.
The ANC stated it was facing challenges "beyond its control" when it submitted its candidate list on Monday.
We are not requesting that the IEC reopen the system so that we can add new candidates; that is inaccurate; we would have had people on the system who, for one reason or another, did not appear on the final edition of the list.Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress
What we're looking for is just fairness; we did make an input, and we have proof of that; what we're actually asking is for the Electoral Court to allow those candidates who had issues during the day to be registered properly.Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress
We are not the only party making an approach; the UDM approached us last night and asked to join us in our application to the Electoral Court, which we are doing today.Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress
RELATED: 'ANC is an organisation that is heartless and has no soul'
When asked about the organisation's employees not receiving their salaries, Duarte responded that she sympathised and understood their concerns as they are attempting to satisfy their employees' expectations in every way possible.
We respect their right to strike, and we realise how difficult the last two months have been for them; some of us in managerial positions haven't been paid since May, but the issue is that the ANC is having serious problems with the party political funding act.Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress
All of our usual funders refuse to declare themselves and offer funds to the ANC, which is an issue, which we are addressing in a variety of ways. We trying to raise money correctly so that people who give us money feel comfortable that they must declare to the IEC what they have given to the ANC.Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
More from Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.Read More
7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder
She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.Read More
OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More