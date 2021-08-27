We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC





The African National Congress (ANC) has asked the Electoral Court to reopen the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) candidate nominations procedure.

On Thursday afternoon, African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte held a press conference to discuss the party's plans to petition the Electoral Court for an order to reopen registration for local government candidates as well as alternative measures for the contested October elections, including the exclusion of thirty ward candidates whose names did not appear on the IEC's voter registrar.

The ANC stated it was facing challenges "beyond its control" when it submitted its candidate list on Monday.

We are not requesting that the IEC reopen the system so that we can add new candidates; that is inaccurate; we would have had people on the system who, for one reason or another, did not appear on the final edition of the list. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress

What we're looking for is just fairness; we did make an input, and we have proof of that; what we're actually asking is for the Electoral Court to allow those candidates who had issues during the day to be registered properly. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress

We are not the only party making an approach; the UDM approached us last night and asked to join us in our application to the Electoral Court, which we are doing today. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress

When asked about the organisation's employees not receiving their salaries, Duarte responded that she sympathised and understood their concerns as they are attempting to satisfy their employees' expectations in every way possible.

We respect their right to strike, and we realise how difficult the last two months have been for them; some of us in managerial positions haven't been paid since May, but the issue is that the ANC is having serious problems with the party political funding act. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress

All of our usual funders refuse to declare themselves and offer funds to the ANC, which is an issue, which we are addressing in a variety of ways. We trying to raise money correctly so that people who give us money feel comfortable that they must declare to the IEC what they have given to the ANC. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - African National Congress

Listen to the full interview below...