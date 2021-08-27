



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have made major breakthrough in the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, arresting seven suspects.

Deokaran was gunned down at her home in Mondeor after dropping her child off at school earlier this week.

She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.

Police, in a joint operation between the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, Johannesburg K9 unit, Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence, Fidelity Specialised Services, made the arrests after receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspects. During the operation, the police recovered two firearms and two vehicles.

The suspects face murder charges, with the possibility of more charges being added, and are expected to appear in court soon.

The Gauteng police in a statement said that the case docket had been transferred to the DPCI for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: “The national commissioner has commended the investigating team’s breakthrough in the case and he has said that he is confident that the Hawks will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : 7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder