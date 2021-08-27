Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences





JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced an extension to the grace period for the renewal of driver's licences.

Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.

Pressure had been mounting on government to extend the grace period, with major backlogs at license centres, problems with the online system and corruption delaying what should be a standard renewal process for tens of thousands of motorists.

At a briefing on Friday, Mbalula said that the extension was granted "in order to give motorists a fair opportunity to renew their licences."

The minister added that the department was rolling out measures to improve efficiencies and resolve challenges at licence centres.

In order to give motorists a fair opportunity to renew their licences, while we are rolling out a number of measures to improve efficiencies and resolve challenges, we have decided to extend further the grace period for the renewal of licences. https://t.co/9n6XpjdLNT pic.twitter.com/VNbvKQeHCb — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 27, 2021

