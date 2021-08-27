Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged





There have been issues with water in Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni. Ekurhuleni has blamed Rand water for why it has had a water outage yesterday. There were issues in Germiston, Edenvale, Bedfordview, Tembisa, Kempton Park.

There were issues in Tshwane as well. Rand Water has placed some parts of Tshwane under Level 3 restrictions.

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela has more.

One of the problems we are dealing with is the 20% water restriction issued by our bulk water supplier Rand Water. Yesterday morning we were notified that there was a power supply failure. Areas in the south of Joburg have been battling with water supply challenges from yesterday morning. Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water

Rand Water restricted the flow of water to us by 20%. What it means is that we then cascade that restriction to some of our reservoirs. Those reservoirs include Halfway Hosue, Meadowlands, Sandton, Roodepoort, Protea Glen and the like. It means residents who are affected will experience anything from poor water pressure to no water at all. Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water

They haven't given us any indication when they will lift the restriction but what they told us is that the reason for this restriction is because of the high water demand that the system is struggling to deal with. We are asking the residents of Johannesburg to please use water sparingly so that Rand Water can restrict this restriction a soon as it is possible. Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water

