I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas





Leanne Manas is a South African radio and television presenter, financial journalist, and motivational speaker who has anchored the morning news show "Morning Live" on SABC2 since 2004.

Manas began her career as a radio news anchor at Radio 702, then went to Johnnic Publishing's African Business Channel, where she became the news anchor for Classic FM.

Manas is a certified Speech and Drama teacher with Honours in English, she moved on to Rhodes University to get a postgraduate certificate in Economics Journalism after developing a special interest in finance journalism. She then was picked as the national news anchor for the 2004 South African general elections and presidential inauguration, together with the late Vuyo Mbuli.

Manas recounted her experiences at the beginning of her career in the broadcast sector, including how she went to many auditions and never got the part, and how that turned out to be a wonderful failure.

I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure, you begin to understand the feeling of failure in your heart. I now see it through the eyes of my children because when you are a child, your feelings are mostly protected by your family, but when you go out into the world and you do not get into that team you always wanted to be on or an audition you wanted, that is when they first encounter failure. In real life, however, these are common occurrences that we must cope with on a daily basis. Leanne Manas, Television Presenter

I still feel upset by failure; I set really high standards for myself in order to get things done, but I think you get used to it. Leanne Manas, Television Presenter

Manas went on to describe an encounter she had with an ex-boss who informed her that she would not succeed as a broadcaster and her failures as a businesswoman.

I am a qualified drama teacher, so I always thought this was the path I was meant to take, but I was also studying journalism at the time, and I always loved entertainment, so I went to several auditions and never made the cut, but one day I auditioned for a music show on Mnet and it was down to myself and someone else, but I was also supposed to go to a wedding." Unfortunately, I did not receive the job, which felt like the end of the world at the time. Little did I realize that it would turn out to be the best thing that could have happened to me because who knows where I would have gone if I had gotten the job. Leanne Manas, Television Presenter

There are those that get in your way, but you have to figure out who's getting in your way and who doesn't want you to succeed. Leanne Manas, Television Presenter

