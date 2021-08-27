My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi





Muzi, known as “The Zulu Skywalker”, hails from a township in Empangeni, about 140km north of Durban. He has co-signed with artists such as Chris Martin, Damon Albarn, Stormzy has regular features on leading music blogs including Noisey, Afropunk, Okay Africa, i-D, and Complex.

Muzi has released three albums is one of the first names that come to mind when thinking about modern African music.

He blends together the influence of cutting-edge urban and electronic music with local genres such as maskandi, kwaito, iscathamiya and bubblegum pop of the 80s and 90s.

Muzi tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

Selling music on the streets was really hard, like when people didn't wanna buy the CD. It took a while, I guess it was part of the process. You have to do everything you absolutely can and find a way to put your music out there. Muzi - Musician

No one really likes one genre. My siblings listen to different things, my parents also did. There is a whole lot of influences. My art is a reflection of who I am. Muzi - Musician

My mom was an amazing person. So free. She gave me so much confidence to do what I wanted to do. She was my idol. Now I tell my daughter she can be whatever she wants to be. Muzi - Musician

