My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi
Muzi, known as “The Zulu Skywalker”, hails from a township in Empangeni, about 140km north of Durban. He has co-signed with artists such as Chris Martin, Damon Albarn, Stormzy has regular features on leading music blogs including Noisey, Afropunk, Okay Africa, i-D, and Complex.
Muzi has released three albums is one of the first names that come to mind when thinking about modern African music.
He blends together the influence of cutting-edge urban and electronic music with local genres such as maskandi, kwaito, iscathamiya and bubblegum pop of the 80s and 90s.
Muzi tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.
Selling music on the streets was really hard, like when people didn't wanna buy the CD. It took a while, I guess it was part of the process. You have to do everything you absolutely can and find a way to put your music out there.Muzi - Musician
No one really likes one genre. My siblings listen to different things, my parents also did. There is a whole lot of influences. My art is a reflection of who I am.Muzi - Musician
My mom was an amazing person. So free. She gave me so much confidence to do what I wanted to do. She was my idol. Now I tell my daughter she can be whatever she wants to be.Muzi - Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
