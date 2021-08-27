Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa





The African National Congress (ANC) has filed an Electoral Court appeal to reopen the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) candidate nomination process ahead of the local government elections, and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) has thrown its support behind it.

The IEC stated that it would only restart the procedure if the Constitutional Court ordered that the elections should be moved from October to February next year.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has deemed the procedure to be unfair, to give all political parties 21 days to register candidates.

The United Democratic Movement, along with several other political parties, began to register this IEC timetable on August 2nd, when they tabled it and said that you must have registered your candidates in 21 days and we asked them why, because the president and his people have shut down the political campaign and parties like the UDM and the ANC rely on the list conference. This is unfair. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - United Democratic Movement

On the 23rd, the ANC and others were impacted by the IEC online system, which was experiencing delays, prompting me to write to the CEO of the IEC on the 24th of August. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - United Democratic Movement

RELATED: We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC

It is a question of principle that giving all political parties 21 days to draw up a list, whether they have done so or not, is unfair. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - United Democratic Movement

Listen to the full interview below...