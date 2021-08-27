South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association





South African motorists can expect a small reduction in fuel prices in September, according to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund – but this will only be a temporary reprieve from pump prices that are now at an all-time high. Unions and motorist organisations have called on the government to intervene in South Africa's high fuel prices, with analysts saying that pump prices are adding to the burden on already-stressed households.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla has called for new legislation to implement a fuel price cap, claiming that the government has yet to provide its research on the measure, which had been promised in 2019.

This issue is really close to us workers because if you look at the price of fuel it really affects the cost of going to work and also food prices. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions

We then asked the government to do research on what issues can be fixed and the possibility of having a fuel price cap. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)

We need to first find out what are some of the things influencing the price of fuel. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard argued that he does not see the country having a fuel cap and how expensive fuel is in the country compared to other countries.

The fuel price cap is not possible; in fact, it was suggested by then-energy minister Jeff Radebe in 2018 that we establish a cap on the 93 obtained fuel, and we were assured in December 2018, that in the new year of 2019, we would have some clarity on how that would pan out, but that was faded out. Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association

The price in South Africa is determined by two key factors: the rand/US dollar exchange rate and international petroleum costs, both of which we have no influence over. Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association

Where I agree with Cosatu and Sizwe is that we should look into the composition of the fuel price and, in particular, the need for the RAF levy. Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association

