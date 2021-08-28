COVID-19: South Africa records 12 045 new cases and 361 deaths
South Africa has recorded 12 045 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 747, 018.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in KwaZulu Natal, which accounts for 30% of infections, followed by the Western Cape with 21%.
Unfortunately, 361 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 81 187 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On the recovery front, 2 498 429 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 11, 924, 972 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 747 018 with 12 045 new cases reported. Today 361 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 81 187 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 498 429 with a recovery rate of 90,0% pic.twitter.com/tBWw5n7Lm5— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 27, 2021
