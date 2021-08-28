'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of adults aged 30–79 years with hypertension has risen from 650 million to 1.28 billion in the last thirty years, according to the first comprehensive global analysis of trends in hypertension prevalence, detection, treatment, and control, led by Imperial College London and WHO, and published this week in The Lancet. Worryingly, nearly half of these persons were unaware that they had hypertension.
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati described the signs and symptoms of hypertension, emphasizing the necessity of determining whether or not you have the disease, which is known as a silent killer.
I think what's important here is that sometimes research for some of these illnesses or diseases is done in a specific country or region at most, but this 29-year review study on hypertension was done across the globe with 189 countries, which helps to get a helicopter view of the world's population rather than focusing in one place, and I think that's important.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Hypertension is known as a silent killer since most people with mild to moderate hypertension have no symptoms at all, which is why many people are unaware they have it.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyati went on to explain the importance of going for regular check-ups if there is a history of hypertension in your family.
The is a hereditary link to essential hypertension; if you know you have a family history or background, it is critical that you visit your doctor for several checkups.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
We have a big burden of people with hypertension in South Africa, especially among the poor population, which may lead to the end stage of renal failure or kidney failure, which is scarce in the country.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below...
