What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday announced the deadline for renewing a driver's license will be extended until March 31, 2022. The transportation department has received numerous complaints over the past year as 1.2 million of the 2.8 million expired licenses have still not been renewed.
The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz discussed the insurance industry's stance on the driver's license renewal saga, as well as how driving with an expired driver's license affects your insurance coverage.
What we do as an insurance company is looking at the claim, which has several elements such as the condition of the car, whether driving reckless and so on. A valid license is one element that we would need in cases such as when a person commits a crime or if their license has expired long before the pandemic.Zakes Sondiyaz, risk manager - The South African Insurance Association
I would not expect any insurance company, especially following the minister's announcement, to look at your expired license and reject or liquidate your claim.Zakes Sondiyaz, risk manager - The South African Insurance Association
RELATED: Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
We have already distributed the minister's message to the majority of insurance companies, but if people are concerned, I recommend calling their insurance company and informing them that they have been attempting to renew their license but have been unsuccessful, and they will log that into your policy profile.Zakes Sondiyaz, risk manager - The South African Insurance Association
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Local
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC
Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the country after a cold front made hit the Western Cape on Thursday.Read More
2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.
The government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third and fourth waves do not overlap, putting extreme strain on health workers and hospitals.Read More
'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says it is critical for people to monitor their blood pressure at least once a year to ensure they do not have hypertension.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12 045 new cases and 361 deaths
The Health Department says 11, 924, 972 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.Read More