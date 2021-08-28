What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday announced the deadline for renewing a driver's license will be extended until March 31, 2022. The transportation department has received numerous complaints over the past year as 1.2 million of the 2.8 million expired licenses have still not been renewed.

The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz discussed the insurance industry's stance on the driver's license renewal saga, as well as how driving with an expired driver's license affects your insurance coverage.

What we do as an insurance company is looking at the claim, which has several elements such as the condition of the car, whether driving reckless and so on. A valid license is one element that we would need in cases such as when a person commits a crime or if their license has expired long before the pandemic. Zakes Sondiyaz, risk manager - The South African Insurance Association

I would not expect any insurance company, especially following the minister's announcement, to look at your expired license and reject or liquidate your claim. Zakes Sondiyaz, risk manager - The South African Insurance Association

We have already distributed the minister's message to the majority of insurance companies, but if people are concerned, I recommend calling their insurance company and informing them that they have been attempting to renew their license but have been unsuccessful, and they will log that into your policy profile. Zakes Sondiyaz, risk manager - The South African Insurance Association

