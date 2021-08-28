Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa. The government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third and fourth waves do not overlap, putting extreme strain on... 28 August 2021 10:55 AM
What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover? The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz advises people to notify their insurance provider that they ar... 28 August 2021 10:01 AM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

28 August 2021 10:55 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
United States
Health Department
Pfizer Vaccines

The government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third and fourth waves do not overlap, putting extreme strain on health workers and hospitals.

On Saturday, 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses started arriving, they were donated by the United States (US) through the Covax facility and are in addition to the 5.6 million doses sent, back in July.

The country is battling to shake off the Delta-driven third wave, which is still gripping the Western and Northern Cape, with positivity rates around 30%.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health head Dr. Sandile Tshabalala, says many people are registering through the Electronic Vaccination Data System but do not show up at the vaccination site.

We've noticed that across all age groups, the general pattern is that many people register through EVDS but do not show up at the vaccine site.

Dr. Sandile Tshabalala, Head - KZN health Department

RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 12 045 new cases and 361 deaths

South Africa has vaccinated over 11.6 million people with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by December. Health Minister Joe Phaahla stated that the donation would go a long way, especially since all adults 18 and older are now receiving their injections.

WATCH: Phaahla: COVID 3rd wave may overlap with the 4th wave predicted for November




28 August 2021 10:55 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
United States
Health Department
Pfizer Vaccines

More from Local

Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC

28 August 2021 2:55 PM

Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the country after a cold front made hit the Western Cape on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

28 August 2021 10:01 AM

The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz advises people to notify their insurance provider that they are unable to renew their license so that it can be logged into their policy profile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

28 August 2021 8:01 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says it is critical for people to monitor their blood pressure at least once a year to ensure they do not have hypertension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 12 045 new cases and 361 deaths

28 August 2021 6:14 AM

The Health Department says 11, 924, 972 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association

27 August 2021 5:44 PM

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa

27 August 2021 4:12 PM

The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas

27 August 2021 3:53 PM

SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged

27 August 2021 1:49 PM

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC

27 August 2021 11:37 AM

African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences

27 August 2021 11:02 AM

Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

28 August 2021 8:38 PM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

28 August 2021 8:31 PM

Kathrada Foundation welcomes arrests | Babita Deokaran murder case

28 August 2021 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA