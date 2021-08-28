2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.





On Saturday, 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses started arriving, they were donated by the United States (US) through the Covax facility and are in addition to the 5.6 million doses sent, back in July.

The country is battling to shake off the Delta-driven third wave, which is still gripping the Western and Northern Cape, with positivity rates around 30%.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health head Dr. Sandile Tshabalala, says many people are registering through the Electronic Vaccination Data System but do not show up at the vaccination site.

We've noticed that across all age groups, the general pattern is that many people register through EVDS but do not show up at the vaccine site. Dr. Sandile Tshabalala, Head - KZN health Department

South Africa has vaccinated over 11.6 million people with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by December. Health Minister Joe Phaahla stated that the donation would go a long way, especially since all adults 18 and older are now receiving their injections.

