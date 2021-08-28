Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans in several parts of the country have had to keep the blankets and jerseys nearby as the country heads into what is expected to be a bitterly cold weekend.
Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the country after a cold front made hit the Western Cape on Thursday.
South African Weather Service forecaster Kgolo Mahlangu said cold and wet weather will persist over KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State – while the icy temperatures have caused some snowfall over parts of the country.
“Snow can be expected over the high lying areas, especially over the northern parts of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape province.”
READ: CT disaster officials on high alert to assist residents following heavy rain
Meanwhile, with the weather services reporting a drop in temperatures in KZN due to snow in the Drakensberg. the eThekwini metro has said it’s on high alert.
The weather service said the snowfall of up to ten centimetres is expected in the high-lying area of the Western Cape after a severe cold front made landfall bringing strong winds and heavy downpours.
Ethekwini disaster management Msawakhe Mayisela said they had dispatched all the resources to places that could be affected.
Msawakhe said with winds picking up, and storm clouds expected to build, the eThekwini municipality has decided to close the City's beaches for the weekend.
“The City has taken a decision to close all beaches, this is because of the inclement weather that is expected this weekend. Our Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, has since mobilised our law enforcement personnel to ensure that everyone complies with this notice.”
⚠️MEDIA RELEASE: Intense cold front to bring wintery weather to parts of South Africa from Thursday (26 August 2021). pic.twitter.com/Go0xOAnWP2— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 24, 2021
