COVID-19: South Africa records 10, 173 new cases and 274 deaths





South Africa has recorded 10, 173 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 757, 192.

Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 3, 017 new active cases followed by the Western Cape with 2, 320 cases.

274 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 81,461 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 519, 781 with a recovery rate of 91,4%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 11,993,615 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.