Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis

29 August 2021 7:37 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
dermatologist
Psoriasis

Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis has described psoriasis as an inflammatory skin disorder that is usually inherited and not contagious.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes a rapid buildup of skin cells, causing scaling on the skin's surface, inflammation, and redness which are fairly common around the scales.

Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis explained that psoriatic scales are typically whitish-silver and appear in thick, red patches which may occasionally crack and bleed.

It is an inflammatory skin disorder that is generally inherited, even though there may not be a distinct family history. There are a number of genes that have been isolated that will count for psoriasis and may have been hidden in one's entire life.

Dr. Robert Weis, dermatologist

It can occur during infancy, childhood, adulthood, and even old age.

Dr. Robert Weis, dermatologist

RELATED: 'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

It is not contagious; it is a present condition that can be uncomfortable and unsightly but cannot be spread from one body to another through scratching or transferred to anyone else.

Dr. Robert Weis, dermatologist

There are certain trigger factors that can switch that process on and sometimes they are subtle, such as stress, physical trauma to that area of skin, and sometimes there are certain medications that can switch it back on, such as malaria and anti-fungi medication.

Dr. Robert Weis, dermatologist

Over many years now it's been shown very clearly that it's actually a systemic disease and associated with quite a high percentage of patients.

Dr. Robert Weis, dermatologist

Weis says there are numerous options for treating psoriasis on the skin.

Listen to the full interview below...




