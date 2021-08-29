What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?





According to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development, South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund. The department published its Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform, which calls for the establishment of a new National Social Security Fund (NSSF), a government-managed fund that would provide retirement, disability, and unemployment benefits.

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says this project is well-intended and aims to broaden the country's social security net.

It certainly is a well-intended project in the sense that it's much needed and aimed at trying to widen the social security net that we have. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

The cynics would say, well, they didn't get the rest of the other things right, so what's going to happen to this fund? Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

We do have a reputable pension industry that stands tall worldwide as well, and it is well oiled, managed, and full of efficiency, but I believe in the journey to this it will be ruthlessly scrutinized, and I believe there will be a lot of questions and proposals to counter because the industry itself is a private sector and certainly under threat. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

