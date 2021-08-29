What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?
According to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development, South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund. The department published its Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform, which calls for the establishment of a new National Social Security Fund (NSSF), a government-managed fund that would provide retirement, disability, and unemployment benefits.
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says this project is well-intended and aims to broaden the country's social security net.
It certainly is a well-intended project in the sense that it's much needed and aimed at trying to widen the social security net that we have.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
The cynics would say, well, they didn't get the rest of the other things right, so what's going to happen to this fund?Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
RELATED: 'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'
We do have a reputable pension industry that stands tall worldwide as well, and it is well oiled, managed, and full of efficiency, but I believe in the journey to this it will be ruthlessly scrutinized, and I believe there will be a lot of questions and proposals to counter because the industry itself is a private sector and certainly under threat.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Do Introverts actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts?
Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane says that introverts are also more likely to be calm and steady than extroverts in situations of crisis, eventhough one isn't better than the other.Read More
Hawks arrest 2 suspects linked to instigation of July riots
Members from crime against the state and crime intelligence nabbed a man and woman in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for incitement to commit public violence.Read More
Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis
Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis has described psoriasis as an inflammatory skin disorder that is usually inherited and not contagious.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 10, 173 new cases and 274 deaths
The Health Department says 11,993,615 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC
Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the country after a cold front made hit the Western Cape on Thursday.Read More
2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.
The government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third and fourth waves do not overlap, putting extreme strain on health workers and hospitals.Read More
What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?
The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz advises people to notify their insurance provider that they are unable to renew their license so that it can be logged into their policy profile.Read More
'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says it is critical for people to monitor their blood pressure at least once a year to ensure they do not have hypertension.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12 045 new cases and 361 deaths
The Health Department says 11, 924, 972 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More