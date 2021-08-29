Do Introverts actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts?
Extroverts may spend more time with others in general, but a new study finds that introverts are better at understanding people in general. Yale researchers discovered that introverts outperformed extroverts when answering questions about human behavior. In any case, this demonstrates an underappreciated strength of introverts. In other words, if you've spent a lot of time watching and wondering about others, you probably have a better understanding of the human mind than the average person.
Introverts take time to observe, mull over things, digest, process, and listen before they express their feelings, which makes them more likely than extroverts to identify finer nuances of people and behavior.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Most of the time, there is a leaning towards extroverts because they are immediate, available, and able to give their opinions and thoughts immediately, and so you can access them more easily than introverts, but this does not imply one is better than the other.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane says introverts are more likely to remain calm and rational in times of crisis.
Introverts are less field-dependent in other words they can insulate themselves in a crisis and therefore are more steady in how they deal with that crisis whereas extroverts are more prone to panic and being triggered.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Personal growth is learning to evolve from a knife to a sword.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
