COVID-19: South Africa records 7,740 new cases and 134 deaths





South Africa has recorded 7,740 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,764,931.

Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 2,206 new active cases followed by the Western Cape with 1,670 cases.

134 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 81,595 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,526,199 with a recovery rate of 91,4%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 12,021,608 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.