'Nuclear requires more capital but less maintenance costs'





The Mineral Resources and Energy department announced on Friday that it planned to put the nuclear build programme out to tender at the end of 2021/22 financial.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has backed the long-term government plan to build the nuclear power plant.

This move could help shift the country away from coal and into carbon-intensive means of generating electricity.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the Department of Minerals and Energy deputy director of nuclear Zizamele Mbambo.

In South Africa, we have been operating Nuclear facilities for more than 30 years. Zizamele Mbambo, Deputy-Director of Nuclear - Department of Minerals & Energy

As we are preparing for the procurement, the issue of affordability is going to be taken into account and the various options into which the nuclear programme can be implemented. Zizamele Mbambo, Deputy-Director of Nuclear - Department of Minerals & Energy

It is important to understand the economics of nuclear. When you look into nuclear, it has relatively high capital costs in comparison with other baseload electricity generation sources but when it comes to its operational costs its got relatively low operational costs, low maintenance cost and low fuel costs because the plants have a very long life. Zizamele Mbambo, Deputy-Director of Nuclear - Department of Minerals & Energy

