With system under severe pressure, water restrictions to continue - Joburg Water
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said that it was carrying on with water restrictions.
The utility said that its system was under severe pressure, with water demand consistently exceeding supply.
Reservoirs will be affected across the Gauteng region.
Joburg Water has also noted a burst pipe in Ennerdale that's left the area, as well as a portion of Lawley, without water.
Spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela, said that the intermittent water supply would continue indefinitely.
"Citizens of the city of Johannesburg are urged to use water sparingly as the city is still under level one water restrictions. A list of water tankers will be published on our website and social media platforms as and when they are dispatched."
This article first appeared on EWN : With system under severe pressure, water restrictions to continue - Joburg Water
