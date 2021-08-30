Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years
Dozens of people in Houston gathered to bid farewell to their beloved postal worker James Petty.
He has been working for 14 years delivering mail to the neighbourhood.
Dozens in Houston gather to bid farewell to beloved postal worker "Mr. James" after 14 years of delivering mail and smiles.📬— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 29, 2021
"He was always so kind to my children […] He took every opportunity to show kindness.”~ Erin Beckwith 💌pic.twitter.com/aWfc48cp3F
