There are indications that more teachers are taking vaccine - Motshekga
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive loss in learning time at school, especially in poorer communities.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced yesterday that between 50% and 75% of learning was lost in 2020. And at least 50% was lost so far this year.
Motshekga tells more on The Clement Manyathela Show.
We used different instruments to measure the learning and teaching that have been lost. If we don't find ways of recovering it has long-term implications. We are on minus one, which is dire.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
We had to consult with parents and teachers (regarding the school holiday) as it affects their planning. Parents said they already had plans, teachers say the work they do is very tiring andy need the week.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
What plans do you have for catching up?
There are different methods to identify areas of weakness. Rural schools did not have many problems because they have space .... You will be surprised that research indicates that those rural schools did not experience learning losses. Problems are mostly in urbanised overpopulated schoolsAngie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
There were indications that more teachers are taking the vaccine. They saw that their colleagues did not have problems after taking the vaccine and now there is an uptake.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : GCIS
