Babita Deokaran murder: Killing of trained people has nearly become a norm'
Seven suspects will appear at the Court of Johannesburg on Monday on charges related to the killing of Gauteng health department finance officer Babita Deokaran.
Deokaran witnessed the corruption scandal in Gauteng's personal protective equipment and was shot down outside her home last Monday 23 August 2021 after her daughter was driven to school.
Sunday Times has revealed that Deokaran was stalked for more than a month by her alleged assassins. The hitmen were reported to use high technology to cover their tracks, including remotely disabled cameras in a petrol station near the scene of the shooting.
Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary de Haas discussed the growing problem facing the country where assassins seem to target whistleblowers and ways in which the police should be able to stop this happening.
I wasn't really surprised because the killing of trained people has nearly become a norm and therefore many assassinations are unresolved.Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor
We have a history of orchestrated violence in the province of people who are desensitised to the violence. Since 1994 there has been this ongoing training of people for purposes we don't even know, and it's being reported by the media.Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor
The masterminds have also been thought to have jolted millions for her assassination, leading to issues concerning the safety of whistle-blowers and civil servants in the country.
If you are unemployed, you are recruitable especially if you come from an area where you did not grow up in a cohesive family environment. There is a lot of youth out there hooked on drugs and very little is being done about the organised crimes that supply drugs to these kids who then take that work for their habits.Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor
There are all sorts of ways of recruiting, the taxi industry is notorious for the deployment of a hitmen.Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor
The national commissioner has started a slow process of cleaning up and he must be supported because at last we have a professional policeman who is gradually trying to clean it up.Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor
Listen to the full interview below...
