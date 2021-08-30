Putting the new coronavirus variant C.1.2 under the microscope





There was a report at the weekend about a new coronavirus variant, C.1.2, that has been detected in South Africa and other countries.

There are concerns that it could be more infectious and evade vaccines.

What do we know about it?

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan

Scientists reported this variant because it had many changes when compared to other forms of the virus. The changes can be in terms of how many mutations in the beta and alpha variants. At the moment it's not very widespread in South Africa. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

When they looked at the samples that they analysed, in South Africa about 2% of these samples would have this variant, 90% or more are of those samples are still caused by the delta variant, so that's the most dominant form of the virus in South Africa. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

In Africa, we've seen the variant in Botswana, Mauritius and the DRC. We don't yet know whether it will be transmissible or more infectious. Some of the mutations that this variant has are similar to the mutations of variants of concern, particularly the beta variant. The beta variant had mutations that allowed it to escape immunity. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Scientists think the mutations of this new variant are not different enough from delta, beta and alpha to enable it to escape severe illness protection. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

