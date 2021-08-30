Ways to find true identity of people behind social media accounts





The South African police have arrested the 36-year-old woman behind the Twitter account Sphithiphithi Evaluator @_AfricanSoil.

The woman was arrested on Sunday during a search and seizure operation in Leondale which resulted in the confiscation of exhibits for further investigation.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean Le Roux about tracking digital footprints.

In most cases, we rely on something called open source investigation. This is literally going through the individual's accounts, linked social media accounts any of the digital breadcrumbs you can find. Jean Le Roux, Research associate - Digital Forensic Research Lab

There are a lot of ways of finding the identity of a person behind an account. As a last resort specifically for law enforcement and government, you can approach the platforms directly and request details used to register the account such as email addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses and so forth. Jean Le Roux, Research associate - Digital Forensic Research Lab

Listen to the full interview here: