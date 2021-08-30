



JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects have been formally charged with the murder of slain Gauteng health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.

The group were arrested last Thursday, just days after Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

READ:

- Babita Deokaran’s killers stalked her for over a month - Reports

- Deokaran's murder a great loss for SA, corruption fight - Ramaphosa

The six suspects linked to the murder of Deokaran made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu said all of the suspects, aged between 24 and 30, are from KwaZulu-Natal.

“None of them are Gauteng residents and they were all arrested in KZN.”

The suspects are expected to back in court on 13 September for a formal bail application.

MORE ARRESTS IMMIMENT

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamo said they were following up on leads and more arrests were expected soon.

“We cannot confirm a total number of those that we are looking for. But we understand there are still more suspects who will be brought in court.”

The NPA’s Phindi Louw has confirmed that Deokaran was not alone in her car when she was shot outside her home last week.

“The person who was with the deceased during the shootout is at this point safe and was not injured hence we are adding conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder to the charge.”

The suspects who are all from KwaZulu-Natal face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : 6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran