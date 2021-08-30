6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran
JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects have been formally charged with the murder of slain Gauteng health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.
The group were arrested last Thursday, just days after Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.
READ:
- Babita Deokaran’s killers stalked her for over a month - Reports
- Deokaran's murder a great loss for SA, corruption fight - Ramaphosa
The six suspects linked to the murder of Deokaran made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
They have been charged with murder, attempted murder conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu said all of the suspects, aged between 24 and 30, are from KwaZulu-Natal.
“None of them are Gauteng residents and they were all arrested in KZN.”
The suspects are expected to back in court on 13 September for a formal bail application.
MORE ARRESTS IMMIMENT
The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamo said they were following up on leads and more arrests were expected soon.
“We cannot confirm a total number of those that we are looking for. But we understand there are still more suspects who will be brought in court.”
The NPA’s Phindi Louw has confirmed that Deokaran was not alone in her car when she was shot outside her home last week.
“The person who was with the deceased during the shootout is at this point safe and was not injured hence we are adding conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder to the charge.”
The suspects who are all from KwaZulu-Natal face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : 6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
'The political will to fight GBV appears to be lacking in this country'
The Embrace Project with Change.org hand over a petition to the office of the Presidency at the Union Building regarding the increasing crisis of gender-oriented violence in the country.Read More
Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi on Monday said 57% were female applicants.Read More
LIFE ESIDIMENI: Finding out why beds and staff members were reduced
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says some witnesses who are supposed to appear on the Life Esidimeni investigation cannot afford legal representation.Read More
Ways to find true identity of people behind social media accounts
Mandy Wiener chats to Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean Le Roux about unmasking social media accounts.Read More
Putting the new coronavirus variant C.1.2 under the microscope
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says they don't yet know whether it will be transmissible or more infectious.Read More
Babita Deokaran murder: Killing of trained people has nearly become a norm'
Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary de Haas states that KwaZulu-Natal assassinations have become almost a norm which is an extremely worrying problem to be followed up by law enforcement.Read More
There are indications that more teachers are taking vaccine - Motshekga
The basic education minister says if we don't find ways of recovering time lost because of lockdown there will be long-term implications.Read More
With system under severe pressure, water restrictions to continue - Joburg Water
Spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela, said that the intermittent water supply would continue indefinitely.Read More