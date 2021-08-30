LIFE ESIDIMENI: Finding out why beds and staff members were reduced
On Monday, 30 August the Life Esidimeni inquiry was resumed at the Pretoria High Court. Earlier this month, the inquiry was postponed to allow new legal officials time to consult and get familiar with their clients. The investigation examines whether anyone should be convicted of the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients who were transferred to unqualified and unlawful nongovernmental organisations in 2016.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana described former managing director of the Life Esidimeni Group, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa's cross-examination at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.
We have been hearing mostly from Dr Mkhatshwa on the nature of the negotiations that took place at the time in which the Gauteng Health Department reduced the services in terms of cutting down the number of beds and reducing the number of staff sighting budgeting constraints at the time.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Morgan Mkhatshwa said he did not expect that he would be interacting with the MEC in these kinds of negotiations because it was mainly due to officials at the department who he was engaging with on what needs to be done to get the plan and strategy the province had been implementing at the time.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer
Gauteng premier's office will also be representing evidence to defend themselves given the fact that the MEC has implicated them in her past testimony, saying the premier was at fault because he had issued instructions to have this sort of intervention at the mental health facility.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There is an issue of some witnesses not being able to afford legal representation.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
More from Local
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
'The political will to fight GBV appears to be lacking in this country'
The Embrace Project with Change.org hand over a petition to the office of the Presidency at the Union Building regarding the increasing crisis of gender-oriented violence in the country.Read More
Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi on Monday said 57% were female applicants.Read More
6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran
Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.Read More
Ways to find true identity of people behind social media accounts
Mandy Wiener chats to Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean Le Roux about unmasking social media accounts.Read More
Putting the new coronavirus variant C.1.2 under the microscope
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says they don't yet know whether it will be transmissible or more infectious.Read More
Babita Deokaran murder: Killing of trained people has nearly become a norm'
Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary de Haas states that KwaZulu-Natal assassinations have become almost a norm which is an extremely worrying problem to be followed up by law enforcement.Read More
There are indications that more teachers are taking vaccine - Motshekga
The basic education minister says if we don't find ways of recovering time lost because of lockdown there will be long-term implications.Read More
With system under severe pressure, water restrictions to continue - Joburg Water
Spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela, said that the intermittent water supply would continue indefinitely.Read More