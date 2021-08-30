LIFE ESIDIMENI: Finding out why beds and staff members were reduced





On Monday, 30 August the Life Esidimeni inquiry was resumed at the Pretoria High Court. Earlier this month, the inquiry was postponed to allow new legal officials time to consult and get familiar with their clients. The investigation examines whether anyone should be convicted of the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients who were transferred to unqualified and unlawful nongovernmental organisations in 2016.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana described former managing director of the Life Esidimeni Group, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa's cross-examination at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

We have been hearing mostly from Dr Mkhatshwa on the nature of the negotiations that took place at the time in which the Gauteng Health Department reduced the services in terms of cutting down the number of beds and reducing the number of staff sighting budgeting constraints at the time. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Morgan Mkhatshwa said he did not expect that he would be interacting with the MEC in these kinds of negotiations because it was mainly due to officials at the department who he was engaging with on what needs to be done to get the plan and strategy the province had been implementing at the time. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Gauteng premier's office will also be representing evidence to defend themselves given the fact that the MEC has implicated them in her past testimony, saying the premier was at fault because he had issued instructions to have this sort of intervention at the mental health facility. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There is an issue of some witnesses not being able to afford legal representation. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

