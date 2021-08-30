'The political will to fight GBV appears to be lacking in this country'
The Embrace Project handed over a petition to the Presidency's office at the Union Buildings in collaboration with Change.org on Monday 30 August 2021. The petition has won over 24,000 signatures and refers to the growing rates of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in South Africa, which in this Women's Month were becoming ever more horrific and tragic.
Embrace Project co-founder Lee Anne explains that, despite the promises of legislative reform and targeted policies, the petition asks the office to explain and respond to the government's failure to implement the GBV and femicide fund among other things.
In the petition, we highlighted the fact that there seems to be a lack of political will to combat gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. We pointed out that we have great legislation and new policies issued from the office of the presidency 'Gender-based response fund" and yet there still is no improvement in the number of cases in fact we have seen in this women's month even more horrific murders.Lee Anne, Co-founder - Embrace Project
The problem is the government has identified a lack of resources which might be an issue we have in private and public institutions that try and combat gender-based violence, so the solution from the presidency was to then create a fund which they called Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund. This fund if I am not mistaken has been around for a year and has not decimated a single cent of the funding that was meant to be allocated to it.Lee Anne, Co-founder - Embrace Project
They have not set eligibility criteria for institutions to apply for such funding, even a year later and yes we could say that there is a lack of funds, but that should be resolved.Lee Anne, Co-founder - Embrace Project
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51528293_man-beating-up-his-wife-illustrating-domestic-violence.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=mrt4ddiaix93c7ezw3-1-1
