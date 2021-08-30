Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Backable: The Surprising Truth Behind What Makes People Take a Chance on You by Suneel Gupta.

© fizkes/123RF.COM

Description on Amazon:

The most exceptional people aren't just brilliant... they're backable.

Daniel Pink, New York Times bestselling author

No one makes it alone.

But there’s a reason some people can get investors or bosses to believe in them while others cannot.

And that reason has little to do with experience, pedigree, or a polished business plan.

Backable people seem to have a hidden quality that inspires others to take action.

We often chalk this up to natural talent or charisma; either you have “it” or you don’t.

After getting rejected by every investor he pitched, Suneel Gupta had a burning question: Could “it” be learned?

Drawing lessons from hundreds of the world’s biggest thinkers, Gupta discovered how to pitch new ideas in a way that has raised millions of dollars, influenced large-scale change inside massive corporations, and even convinced his eight-year-old daughter to clean her room.

Inside Backable are long-held secrets from producers of Oscar-winning films, members of Congress, military leaders, culinary stars, venture capitalists, founders of unicorn-status start-ups, and executives at iconic companies like Lego, Method, and Pixar.

Backable reveals how the key to success is not charisma, connections, or even your résumé, but rather your ability to persuade others to take a chance on you.

This original book will show you how.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you




