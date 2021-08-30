Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time





The communications regulator (Icasa) has again extended the allocation of spectrum to network operators under Covid regulations.

This extension will be the last one, it warned.

“Icasa has resolved that the temporary radio frequency spectrum assigned to licensees will now have to be returned to the authority by no later than 30 November,” it said on Monday.

It’s had a big positive impact on network quality… Operators have made extensive use of this spectrum… It was a very smart move by Icasa… Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral

There is still huge doubt about whether a spectrum auction will happen this year… It would make more sense to keep extending… until a spectrum auction can take place… If they take it back it could have a negative impact on consumers… I’m not sure taking the spectrum back serves the interests of consumers… Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral

Icasa said they now expect them to pay for the spectrum… It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me [taking back spectrum] … I expect we’ll see some movement quite soon… Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral

