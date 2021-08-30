Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time
The communications regulator (Icasa) has again extended the allocation of spectrum to network operators under Covid regulations.
This extension will be the last one, it warned.
“Icasa has resolved that the temporary radio frequency spectrum assigned to licensees will now have to be returned to the authority by no later than 30 November,” it said on Monday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral (scroll up to listen).
It’s had a big positive impact on network quality… Operators have made extensive use of this spectrum… It was a very smart move by Icasa…Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
There is still huge doubt about whether a spectrum auction will happen this year… It would make more sense to keep extending… until a spectrum auction can take place… If they take it back it could have a negative impact on consumers… I’m not sure taking the spectrum back serves the interests of consumers…Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
Icasa said they now expect them to pay for the spectrum… It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me [taking back spectrum] … I expect we’ll see some movement quite soon…Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150396784_rainbow-sound-wave-pulse-of-audio-signal-abstract-spectrum-equaliser.html?vti=nq3l0w26uf9rdgz09o-1-69
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans
Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show.Read More
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'
The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More