Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,644 new cases and 235 deaths

31 August 2021 6:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 12,289,478 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 5,644 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,770,575.

Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 1,982 new active cases followed by the Eastern Cape with 931 cases.

235 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 81,830 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,533,956 with a recovery rate of 91,5%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 12,289,478 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.














