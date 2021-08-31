COVID-19: South Africa records 5,644 new cases and 235 deaths
South Africa has recorded 5,644 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,770,575.
Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 1,982 new active cases followed by the Eastern Cape with 931 cases.
235 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 81,830 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,533,956 with a recovery rate of 91,5%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 12,289,478 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
