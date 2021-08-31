I am confident vaccines would still be effective with new variants - Virologist





The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported the identification of a potential variant of interest called C.1.2.

The NICD says the new variant was first found in the country during the third wave in May and it has multiple mutations.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, virologist at the University of the Western Cape Professor Burtram Fielding says there is no need to worry.

These viruses mutate to have a competitive advantage in people and the competitive advantage is to infect as many people as possible. Professor Burtram Fielding, Virologist - University of the Western Cape

In the laboratory, studies will be done to see whether the vaccines are effective or not or how effective those vaccines are. Professor Burtram Fielding, Virologist - University of the Western Cape

If we look at the mutations and where they are found in the spike protein of the virus, I think there would still be effectiveness, there could be a slight drop in the effectiveness like we saw with the other variants. I am confident that the vaccines would more than likely still be effective in people. Professor Burtram Fielding, Virologist - University of the Western Cape

