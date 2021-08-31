WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true
Taking love to new heights!
A Bolivian couple tied the knot 20,000+ ft above sea level. They spent three days climbing the mountain where they made their mountain wedding a dream come true.
This Bolivian couple’s love ascended to new heights with a ceremony 20,000+ ft above sea level pic.twitter.com/RWBigUBglz— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 31, 2021
