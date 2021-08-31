Many people believe that the war in Afghanistan was not worth it - Bureau chief





The United States has flown off all its soldiers from Afghanistan after a chaotic evacuation effort to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

More than 112,000 people fled Afghanistan by massive US flights since the Taliban Movement seized power two weeks ago. Despite Western powers, the operation ends that thousands can remain behind.

Fighters from the Taliban quickly swept into the airports and fired weapons in joy, celebrating an astonishing victory for the Islamist hardline movement two decades after US forces invaded Afghanistan and overthrew them.

The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith explained whether any US citizens were left behind and whether President Joe Biden has any regrets about the decision he made.

We saw the last US soldier in Afghanistan stepping off that tarmac and fading into the plane and out of the US longest war. David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian

Many people argue that the time has now come for the country to bring the soldiers home; as there is no point in losing more American lives. David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian

The backlash from Joe Biden's critics has revolved around people claiming that some US citizens, along with partners who helped the Western war efforts all those years, are still stranded in Kabul and other parts of the country with few options. David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian

Many people believe that the war was not worth it in the end because, in America alone, more than 2,400 lives were lost and, according to some estimates, a trillion US dollars were spent, and the question many are asking is, what was it all for? David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian

Joe Biden appears to have no regrets; I believe those who have observed him have been taken aback by his complete lack of remorse. He has been absolutely firm and adamant that leaving was the right thing to do, but that everything has been handled as well as it possibly could be. David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian

Listen to the full interview below...