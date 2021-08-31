There are people who have been on suspension for up to three years - PSC





Last week we spoke with Deputy Minister of Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla about the placing of four senior managers of the department on precautionary suspension to implement consequence management as required by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Clement Manyathela speaks to PSC commissioner Michael Seloane for more.

We assess how government departments perform to ensure that accountability and transparency take place. In cases, only junior officials at levels 2 to 8 are the ones who are punished. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

We write to all departments to find out what is happening with the officials who are involved in fruitless expenditure. Where ministers, MECs and accounting officials fail to act against top officials we take this to Parliament. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

Ministers and MEs are the ones to take action against accounting officers, who are the ones to take action against senior officials. Reports are table in Parliament. It is the responsibility of the portfolio committees to act against ministers and MECs. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

We are concerned about the slowness of the wheels of justice. Public service as a whole should continuously improve on consequence mnagement. We want to monitor on a quarterly basis precautionary suspensions, when it goes beyond there must be action. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

There are people who have been on suspension for a year, or two, or three. These are irregular. We don't intervene directly. What we do is to expose and indicate to the minister to act on that. We also collaborate with Parliament. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

On a quarterly basis we will indicate which ministers, director-generals are not taking action. We have been publishing an overview report on financial mismanagement. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

