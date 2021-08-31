Streaming issues? Report here
More sites, extended operating hours for Gauteng driver's licence renewals - MEC

31 August 2021 12:16 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
drivers license renewal
Gauteng Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a new campaign called "request a slot" to deal with the backlog of drivers and learners license renewal bookings.

JOHANNESBURG - Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a new campaign called "request a slot" to deal with the backlog of driver's and learner's license renewal bookings.

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mablula extended the deadline to renew these documents until the end of March next year.

In Gauteng, the campaign aims to deal with the massive backlog, after corruption and red tape prevented many drivers from renewing their licenses.

“The demand for the services is very high. But you can imagine with COVID-19, it actually reduces the capacity to provide services because of less staff once there's an announcement of infection,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo also announced that more sites would be opened for residents to renew their drivers and learners licenses and that operating hours would be extended as part of the effort to clear the massive backlog.

In Gauteng, centres will now work seven days a week - from 7am to 9pm - while more staff have been roped in to process applications.

Mamabolo said that they would also go to taxi ranks and malls as part of government's newly launched "request a slot" campaign.

"We are going to go to the people, most importantly the taxi ranks because we have seen with the vaccination programme the spin-offs of going there are very powerful. We will be going to malls, we will go to popular places to say 'request a slot'. So that campaign is starting this week."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : More sites, extended operating hours for Gauteng driver's licence renewals - MEC




