No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum

31 August 2021 1:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Income
Momentum Corporate
Rajen Naidoo
Structured investments

Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough retirement income to support your lifestyle and ensuring that you don't outlive your savings.

We keep hearing about we are not saving enough for retirement. But it's really difficult for people to save for retirement at the moment.

The prices of petrol and electricity are going up. How are we going to save for retirement and how much is enough? Your retirement savings are often your largest pot of money, so as you get closer to retirement you need to think of how to invest your savings so that you've got enough money during retirement.

Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo does some calculations on The Midday Report to show how much money you should be saving to sustain your standard of living during retirement.

The amount of money required at retirement to buy you a suitable income stream depends on your personal means and how long you need it for. For example, if you are a male at 60 retiring now and you needed a pension of R25,000 per month guaranteed to be payable to you for the rest of your life, you will need a retirement lump sum of R2,7-million to buy this level of monthly income.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

If you wanted your income to increase annually with inflation you will need an amount of R4,4-million.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

You have a living annuity and guaranteed life annuity, which provides you with a guaranteed monthly income in retirement until you die. You invest your retirement savings with a lump sum with an insurer who commits to pay you an income for the rest of your life.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

You can choose to have your income to increase at a fixed rate every year, for example 5%, or you can choose to link to an annual increase in inflation or to the performance of a portfolio of assets.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

However, when you die there is not a part of money available that can be paid to your dependants. You can, though, decide upfront to include a guarantee period during which the annuity will continue to pay an income to your dependants for an outstanding period should you pass away in the guarantee period. You can also include a benefit for the annuity to be paid to your surviving spouse.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

Regarding a living annuity, you can invest your retirement savings with an insurer and you decide how much to use it as a retirement income every month. You can choose between two-and-half percent and seventeen-and-a-half percent of your retirement savings balance each year and you can change that percentage once a year. You have the flexibility to take a higher or lower income needed and you also have the flexibility to choose your own investment portfolios.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

This risk is if the income you decide on is consistently higher all the time then your portfolio investment growth could run out while you are still alive.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

When choosing which type of annuity it's often a trade-off between having enough retirement income to support your lifestyle and ensuring that you don't outlive your savings. You can split your retirement savings and invest in a guaranteed life annuity and a living annuity.

Rajen Naidoo, Head of income and structured investments - Momentum Corporate

Listen below for the full interview...




31 August 2021 1:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Income
Momentum Corporate
Rajen Naidoo
Structured investments











