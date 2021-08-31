Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter
_News24 _is reporting that Khusela Diko has been reinstated on a warning.
Diko who is President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson was laced on leave following an investigation in the Gauteng PPE scandal involving her late husband and former MEC of Health Bandile Masuku.
But the presidency has not confirmed whether or not Diko is back at her job.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about this.
From what I understand she has been reinstated but there is no clarity whether or not she will remain the mouthpiece of the President.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
The Presidency is supposed to be a well-oiled machine, it is supposed t actually cut itself above the rest. We need communication.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
