Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach
South Africa won two gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday, thanks to long-jumper Ntando Mahlangu and 400m runner Anrune Weyers.
Mahlangu won gold in the long jump T63 final, setting a new world record with a jump of 7.17m, narrowly beating out German Leon Schaefer's 7.12.
Back in Rio, the Paralympian took silver in the men's 200m T42, making him the youngest South African to reach the Olympic podium at the age of 14.
Ntando Mahlangu's coach Neil Cornelius discussed his team's victory and what it needed to prepare Mahlangu.
I was a little nervous because normally when my athletes compete, I am there next to the track, so now being 14,000 kilometers away and having to communicate with Ntando through a proxy was successful, but I will be honest with you after he opened up with a 7.02 that really calmed my nerves.Neil Cornelius, Coach
My goal was to see if he could break the 7-metres goal, which was a huge barrier for his class, so I was hoping for a 7 and, of course, a medal, so when he opened with the 7.02, I knew he practically broke both of our goals.Neil Cornelius, Coach
Cornelius mentioned that he only had two months to train Mahlangu and his dedication, was the reason they were able to complete the training successfully.
Ntando is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible and he worked extremely hard in every session.Neil Cornelius, Coach
Listen to the full interview below...
