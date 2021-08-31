



JOHANNESBURG – Leader of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away on Tuesday,

Details are still sketchy at the moment but Eyewitness News has learnt that Maphatsoe passed away earlier in his Johannesburg home.

Disbanded MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has confirmed the news.

“The details of what happened are not yet known but I can confirm that president Maphatsoe passed on. All the members and community of the MKMVA are shattered.”

According to the People's Assembly, he was a trained political soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.

He was a former member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), Soweto Youth Congress (SOYCO) and South African Youth Congress (SAYCO).

He went to Angola and the Soviet Union to receive his training and was also exiled in Uganda before returning to South Africa.

Under his political direction, MKMVA became an integral component of the ANC.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away