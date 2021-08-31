Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death





A 15-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another teenager to death at school.

On Monday, two Grade 8 students at Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School were allegedly involved in a fight outside of a classroom.

The stabbing happened as the school's disciplinary committee was dealing with a brawl involving three other students, according to reports.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi provided feedback on what the Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi said during his visit to the school, as well as additional information on the student who was stabbed.

What came out of the discussion that was essential is that the school management is poor, and allegedly a few years ago the government provided R100,000 for a fence to be built for the school which has yet to happen. Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News

He said he is saddened every time he goes to a school or a family to convey the news that a kid has died rather than the news that the student has passed their class. He went on to say that they will now come up with a strategic plan to prevent these incidents. Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News

We were told that when the incident occurred, the school was preoccupied with a hearing against three other pupils at the same school. Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News

When we went to the deceased's home, the aunt expressed her sadness, telling us that the young man was a good boy who aspired to be a police officer, but now those ambitions have been crushed. Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News

