Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target





City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe says some well-off citizens have been attempting to take advantage of the metro's debt relief scheme, which was offered to qualifying residents until the end of December.

The scheme was designed to relieve delinquent ratepayers of their COVID-19 burden with the aim to disregard roughly R470-million from the city's debtors' book.

We believe the reason people haven't applied is that the information hasn't reached the intended beneficiaries, which is why we're communicating with media platforms to encourage engagement. Matshidiso Mfikoe, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

We're trying to find anyone who can come forward and say that because of the pandemic, my income has been impacted to the point where I can no longer afford to pay city rates and services to the city. Matshidiso Mfikoe, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

We were looking at 5,000 applicants this week and we will continue next week, but we also want to be certain that the actual people will benefit from this benefit. Matshidiso Mfikoe, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

The city acknowledges that the initiative has garnered 15,000 applications despite the low uptake thus far.

