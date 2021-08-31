Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is... 31 August 2021 5:16 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
Elevate your brand using industry-leading performance marketing solutions. Welcome to a whole new world of marketing powered by data, insights & technology 31 August 2021 8:40 AM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.
Image: Screengrab from Nando's Ekurhuleni 11 TV ad posted on YouTube

"As you can see, South Africa is riddled with scams and fake news, like this story that happened in a place called Ekurhuleni of a couple that announced they're expecting 11 babies..."

That's the intro to the Nando's advert that's setting social media alight.

The TV campaign plays on the infamous "Tembisa 10" saga that made international headlines and landed journalist Piet Rampedi in hot water.

RELATED: No decuplet babies born says the alleged Tembisa dad in family statement

"South Africa, we can't afford to believe fake news. But, you can afford the Nando's Prego and chips for R49.00"

The Nando's fake news ad is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

The branding expert holds it up as a shining example of tactical advertising.

When big issues come up in the media whether they're lighthearted or serious you just know that either Nando's or Chicken Licken or perhaps Savanna are going to get in there and make something of it.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's very effective because it borrows all the equity from the issue.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch Nando's "Ekurhuleni 11" TV ad below:

As always, Nando's social commentary rakes in extra publicity as the Twitterverse goes crazy.

In this case, even former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela commented.

Listen to Rice's critique on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros' slot:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad




