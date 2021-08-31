Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months
Old Mutual recorded growth in both sales and earnings in the first half of the year, despite the prevailing tough economic conditions.
The insurance and investment group has posted its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.
Old Mutual paid out R10 billion in mortality claims, noting a “significant increase” in death-related claims due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections
It said value of new business (VNB) recovered well from 2020 levels due to higher sales volumes and a shift towards a more profitable mix of new business.
The group posted a R3.35 billion after-tax profit compared with an almost R6bn loss for the same period in 2020.
As a result it has declared an interim dividend of 25c a share.
We have just announced our 2021 Interim Results. For a full breakdown, visit our website: https://t.co/0wd8Qa3gSG #OldMutual #TrulyMutual pic.twitter.com/pZiNen0Cqm— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) August 31, 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson if the R10 billion paid out in mortality claims is a record?
It probably is, the Old Mutual CEO responds, as he comments on the possible impact of future waves of Covid-19.
Wave two I think we had a really good handle on when we reported our full-year results for 2020... but wave three courtesy of the Delta variant has been more significant than we anticipated, and resulted in a much higher level of mortality than anticipated.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
All that remains for us is to re-price business where, contractually, we can.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
We will, clearly, continue to bear a cost should future waves be more severe than what we've allowed for. We have attempted to allow in our provisions the money we set aside for future claims, or what we expect to happen over a future wave 4 as well as subsequent waves...Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
All the data seems to indicate that the best we can all do is go and get vaccinated.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
He says there does seem to be under-reporting of causes of death directly related to Covid.
The statistics that are reported as formally Covid-related almost certainly understate the picture quite a lot... The causes of death recorded on death certificates are fairly vague and often not specific enough for you to be able to track them back to something as specific as Covid.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
If you look at the situation as of last week, we seem to have resolved the vaccine supply issue, and the vaccine pipeline now from a supply perspective is quite clear... The biggest issue now seems to be demand.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
Williamson believes that, legally, Old Mutual can differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated clients through underwriting, although it is not appropriate to differentiate at this point.
"The window of opportunity for people to have got vaccinated has been relatively short."
But once people have had a fair opportunity to get vaccinated and assuming the data continues to support the idea that vaccination significantly reduces risk, then - a little bit like we price for smokers versus non-smokers - it would be appropriate to introduce that kind of differentiation in the future.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
Listen to the interview with the Old Mutual CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months
Source : https://twitter.com/OldMutualSA/photo
