Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is... 31 August 2021 5:16 PM
View all Local
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
Elevate your brand using industry-leading performance marketing solutions. Welcome to a whole new world of marketing powered by data, insights & technology 31 August 2021 8:40 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months

31 August 2021 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Old Mutual
company results
old mutual results
COVID-19
Iain Williamson

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021.

Old Mutual recorded growth in both sales and earnings in the first half of the year, despite the prevailing tough economic conditions.

The insurance and investment group has posted its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Old Mutual paid out R10 billion in mortality claims, noting a “significant increase” in death-related claims due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections

It said value of new business (VNB) recovered well from 2020 levels due to higher sales volumes and a shift towards a more profitable mix of new business.

The group posted a R3.35 billion after-tax profit compared with an almost R6bn loss for the same period in 2020.

As a result it has declared an interim dividend of 25c a share.

Bruce Whitfield asks Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson if the R10 billion paid out in mortality claims is a record?

It probably is, the Old Mutual CEO responds, as he comments on the possible impact of future waves of Covid-19.

Wave two I think we had a really good handle on when we reported our full-year results for 2020... but wave three courtesy of the Delta variant has been more significant than we anticipated, and resulted in a much higher level of mortality than anticipated.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

All that remains for us is to re-price business where, contractually, we can.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

We will, clearly, continue to bear a cost should future waves be more severe than what we've allowed for. We have attempted to allow in our provisions the money we set aside for future claims, or what we expect to happen over a future wave 4 as well as subsequent waves...

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

All the data seems to indicate that the best we can all do is go and get vaccinated.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

He says there does seem to be under-reporting of causes of death directly related to Covid.

The statistics that are reported as formally Covid-related almost certainly understate the picture quite a lot... The causes of death recorded on death certificates are fairly vague and often not specific enough for you to be able to track them back to something as specific as Covid.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

If you look at the situation as of last week, we seem to have resolved the vaccine supply issue, and the vaccine pipeline now from a supply perspective is quite clear... The biggest issue now seems to be demand.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Williamson believes that, legally, Old Mutual can differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated clients through underwriting, although it is not appropriate to differentiate at this point.

"The window of opportunity for people to have got vaccinated has been relatively short."

But once people have had a fair opportunity to get vaccinated and assuming the data continues to support the idea that vaccination significantly reduces risk, then - a little bit like we price for smokers versus non-smokers - it would be appropriate to introduce that kind of differentiation in the future.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Listen to the interview with the Old Mutual CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months




31 August 2021 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Old Mutual
company results
old mutual results
COVID-19
Iain Williamson

More from Business

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum

31 August 2021 1:53 PM

Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough retirement income to support your lifestyle and ensuring that you don't outlive your savings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elevate your brand using industry-leading performance marketing solutions.

31 August 2021 8:40 AM

Welcome to a whole new world of marketing powered by data, insights & technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you

30 August 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'

30 August 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time

30 August 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million

30 August 2021 6:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans

26 August 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'

26 August 2021 8:49 PM

The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target

Local

Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death

Local

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Two Nigerian states try out COVID vaccine passes

31 August 2021 8:39 PM

J&J's HIV vaccine fails in sub-Saharan Africa trial

31 August 2021 7:55 PM

Msagala and IGS: How they siphoned millions through cheques from Transnet

31 August 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA